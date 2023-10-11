Israel receives first batch of military aid from US

Israel receives first batch of military aid from US

The U.S. has provided Israel with the first military aid, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, News.Az reports.

It is noted that the plane with ammunition landed at the Israeli airbase Nevatim.

According to the information, the munitions are intended for destructive strikes and other targets. It is not yet clear what kind of targets are involved.

In addition, the US sent Israel the first installment of aid (security systems) yesterday.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed 1,200 and injured 2,500 Israelis.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".

News.Az