Israel's Army Chief steps down over October 7 security failure

Israel's Army Chief, Herzi Halevi, took responsibility for the massive security lapse on October 7, when Hamas attacked Israel. He announced that he would resign on March 6, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The military released Halevi’s letter to Israel’s Prime Minister and Defence Minister which revealed his decision.“As a result of my responsibility for the IDF’s failure on October 7, and at a time when the military has recorded exceptional achievements in restoring Israel’s deterrence and strength, I wish to conclude my tenure on March 6, 2025.”“I will transfer command of the IDF in a high-quality and thorough manner to my successor,” wrote Halevi, Chief of the General Staff of Israel’s armed forces.

News.Az