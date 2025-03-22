Israel's Defense Minister Katz warns of annexing parts of Gaza as attacks continue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz threatened on Friday to annex parts of the Gaza Strip unless Hamas releases the remaining Israeli captives held in the war-torn Palestinian territory.

The warning came as Israel pressed the renewed assault it launched on Tuesday, shattering the relative calm since a January 19 ceasefire which has now expired, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

A Palestinian source close to the ceasefire talks told AFP late Friday that Hamas had received a proposal from mediators Egypt and Qatar for re-establishing a truce and exchanging captives for Palestinian prisoners "according to a timeline to be agreed upon".

The source said the proposal "includes the entry of humanitarian aid" into Gaza, which has been blocked by Israel since 2 March.

Israel resumed intensive bombing of Gaza on Tuesday as Palestinians in Gaza continue to observe the holy Mauslim month of Ramadan.

The territory's civil defence agency said Israeli strikes killed 11 people on Friday - three in pre-dawn strikes and eight more during the daytime.

On Thursday, it had reported a death toll of 504 since the bombardment resumed, one of the highest since the war began more than 17 months ago.

In a statement Friday, Katz said: "I ordered (the army) to seize more territory in Gaza. The more Hamas refuses to free the hostages, the more territory it will lose, which will be annexed by Israel".

Should Hamas not comply, Katz also threatened "to expand buffer zones around Gaza to protect Israeli civilian population areas and soldiers by implementing a permanent Israeli occupation of the area".

The military urged residents of the Al-Salatin, Al-Karama and Al-Awda areas of southern Gaza to evacuate their homes on Friday ahead of a threatened strike.

AFP images from northern Gaza showed donkey carts piled high with belongings as residents fled their homes along rubble-strewn roads.

'Pressure points'

Israeli forces said on Friday that they had killed the head of Hamas's military intelligence in southern Gaza in a strike a day earlier, the latest official targeted in recent days.

Israel's resumption of large-scale military operations, coordinated with US President Donald Trump's administration, drew widespread condemnation.

The foreign ministers of Germany, France and Britain called for an immediate return to a Gaza ceasefire in a joint statement late on Friday, calling the new strikes "a dramatic step backward".

Turkey's foreign ministry condemned what it called a "deliberate" attack by Israel on a Turkish-built hospital in Gaza.

In a statement, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza condemned "the heinous crime committed by the occupation (Israel) in bombing the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital", calling it "the only hospital designated for the treatment of cancer patients in the Gaza Strip".

The ministry said Israeli forces had used the hospital as "a base for its forces throughout the period of its occupation of the so-called Netzarim axis".

Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed worry about the government's actions in a video statement on Thursday, saying it was "unthinkable to resume fighting while still pursuing the sacred mission of bringing our hostages home".

Thousands of protesters have rallied in Jerusalem in recent days, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of resuming military operations without regard for the safety of the captives.

58 captives remain in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

News.Az