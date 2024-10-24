Israel's offensive in Lebanon puts education of 1 million students at risk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel's assault on Lebanon has put the future of the country's 1 million students in the balance, News.Az reports citing TRT World.

The education ministry recently announced plans to postpone the start of the academic year for public schools until November 4. The emergency measure was implemented amid ongoing Israeli aggression, as many schools are currently occupied by internally displaced people.But the decision has come under intense scrutiny.What some officials have dubbed a "dream plan" was described by others as a "phantom plan," highlighting the deep divisions over its feasibility and effectiveness. As Lebanon grapples with multiple crises, from economic collapse to all-out war, the education sector stands at a critical crossroads.Lebanese Minister of Education Abbas Halabi, serving in a caretaker capacity, faces mounting criticism over his ministry's approach to the crisis.His plan, officially branded as an education rescue initiative, has been challenged by experts, parents, and teachers who argue it violates existing laws and contradicts Lebanese constitutional principles of equality and justice.In a telephone interview with TRT World, Nader Hadifa, an advisor to the interim minister, explained that the ministry's plan is in its final stages and will be implemented in early November."Registration will be electronic and free of charge, and includes public and private schools. Private schools providing in-person education must obtain the approval of parents' committees and sign a pledge taking full responsibility for any risks that may occur. They must also ensure the necessary technology for online learning," he said.Essentially, the ministry has said that the onus is on parents and private school administrators to keep students safe if they opt for in-person teaching. The ministry has also encouraged the use of online or hybrid methods instead.Through a combination of day and evening classes and school days during the weekends, the plan hopes to accommodate the displaced school children using existing resources.

News.Az