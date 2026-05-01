Grenade attack near Syrian capital kills preacher

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A preacher at a mosque was killed on Friday in a grenade explosion south of Damascus.

The preacher, who served at the Sayyida Zaynab Mosque in the city of the same name, a satellite city some 10 km (6.2 miles) south of Damascus, was identified as Farhan al-Mansour, according to Syria Alikhbaria TV, News.Az reports.

Earlier, a security source told the channel that Interior Ministry forces were deployed to secure the site of the blast and prevent civilians from approaching.

Specialized teams have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident, the source added.

Subsequent reports clarified that the blast was caused by a grenade thrown at a civilian vehicle, not an improvised explosive device.

No group had claimed responsibility for the incident as of 1500GMT.

News.Az