U.S. announces rewards for three Iraqi militia leaders

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The US State Department’s Rewards for Justice program announced a $10 million reward for information about Haydar Muzhir Malak al Saidi, the leader of Harakat Ansar Allah al Awfiya, an Iraqi militia and a US-designated Global Terrorist organization (SDGT).

The latest US bounty comes after two other $10 million rewards were offered for Iranian-backed militia leaders in April, and as militia attacks continue on targets in the Kurdistan Region of northern Iraq, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“HAAA members have attacked U.S. diplomatic facilities in Iraq, as well as U.S. military bases and personnel in Iraq, Jordan, and Syria, killing U.S. servicemembers,” the US said in a poster detailing the reward for information on Saidi.

In addition to Saidi, on April 24, the Rewards for Justice program said it was offering $10 million for information on Kataib Sayyid al Shuhada leader Hisham Finyan al Saraji, who is also known as Abu Ala al Walai. On April 14, Rewards for Justice also posted a $10 million reward for information on Ahmad al Hamidawi, the leader of Kataib Hezbollah. Hamidawi is responsible for kidnapping US citizens and killing Iraqis, the State Department’s program noted.

In addition, on April 1, the US offered $3 million for information about attacks on US diplomatic facilities in Iraq. The offer followed numerous attacks on these sites by Iranian-backed Iraqi groups after US and Israeli strikes on Iran began on February 28.

News.Az