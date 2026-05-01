Iran decided on imprisoned Nobel Prize laureate

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Imprisoned Iranian Nobel Prize laureate Narges Mohammedi has been transferred from prison to a hospital due to her deteriorating health.

In February, Mohammedi was sentenced to a further seven years in prison “for gathering and collusion to commit crimes,” her lawyer Mostafa Nili told the AFP news agency at the time, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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She was also handed a one-and-a-half-year prison sentence for propaganda activities and will be exiled for two years to the city of Khosf in the eastern province of South Khorasan, the lawyer added.

Mohammedi is also not allowed to leave the country for two years.

News.Az