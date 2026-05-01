What most Americans call the Iran War?

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A 61% majority of Americans say that it was a mistake for the US to use military force against Iran, according to a Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos poll released today.

As the Post notes, that’s on par with the 59% who called the Iraq war a mistake in a May 2006 Post/ABC poll. A Gallup poll from 1971 noted that roughly six in 10 Americans said the same thing about the Vietnam war, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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Roughly nine in 10 Democrats currently call the military action against Iran a mistake, as do 71% of independents and 19% of Republicans.

There are mixed opinions on America’s next steps, with 48% of the public saying the US should make a peace deal with Iran even if it results in a worse deal for the US, and 46% saying that the US should push Iran for a better deal, even if that means resuming military action.

On the economy: The survey also finds that 23%, roughly one-quarter of Americans, say they’re falling behind financially — up from 17% in February. Another 52% say they have just enough to maintain their standard of living, with 24% saying that they’re getting ahead.

On the impact of high gas prices: The poll showed 44% saying they’ve cut back on driving, 42% say they’ve cut household expenses and 34% say they’ve changed travel or vacation plans. Half of Americans say they expect gas prices to get worse over the next year, while only 21% say they expect them to get better.

The Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos poll surveyed 2,560 US adults on April 24-28, using a nationally representative panel. Results among the full sample have a margin of sampling error of +/- 2 percentage points.

News.Az