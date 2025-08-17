Israel says it carried out a strike on a Houthi energy facility in Yemen -VIDEO

Israel says it carried out a strike on a Houthi energy facility in Yemen -VIDEO

A giant fire erupts at an oil storage facility following Israeli strikes in Yemen's Houthi-held port city of Hodeida on July 20, 2024. (AFP)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel said Sunday it struck a Houthi "energy facility" in Yemen, following repeated attacks by the Iran-backed group during the Gaza war.

The Israeli military said it struck an energy infrastructure site used by Iran-aligned Houthis south of Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, early Sunday. Israeli media reported that the Haziz power station was hit, News.Az reports citing the France 24.

A military statement said Israeli forces "struck... deep inside Yemen, targeting an energy infrastructure site that served the Huthi terrorist regime" in the area of Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa, without naming the site.

The Huthis' Al-Masirah TV, citing a civil defence source, reported "an aggression targeting the Haziz power plant" south of Sanaa.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Since the October 2023 start of the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, the Huthis have repeatedly fired missiles and drones at Israel, claiming to act in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Most Huthi attacks have been intercepted, but have prompted Israeli air strikes on rebel targets in Yemen.

The military said its latest "strikes were conducted in response to repeated attacks" by the Huthis.

On Thursday Israel said it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, with the Huthis later claiming responsibility for it.

Beyond attacks on Israel, the Huthis have also targeted alleged Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden off Yemen.

The Iran-backed group broadened its campaign to target ships tied to the United States and Britain after the two countries began military strikes aimed at securing the waterway in January 2024.

In May, the rebels cemented a ceasefire with the United States that ended weeks of intense US strikes, but vowed to continue targeting Israeli ships.

News.Az