'Looksmaxxing' influencer Clavicular hospitalized for suspected overdose in Miami

The 20-year-old Miami-based influencer appeared alongside two other influencers in a livestream video recorded around a mall and a restaurant on Tuesday, April 14. During the broadcast, Peters and his companions were seen approaching a young woman and interacting with several people in the area.

In the footage, Peters is shown speaking with the young woman while appearing to be under the influence, with noticeable slurred speech. At one point, he tells her, “Holy s--- dude, I'm trying my best, but I'm f---ing destroyed right now,” a phrase he continues to repeat intermittently.

When the group settles in a bar, fellow influencer Androgenic, seated next to Peters in the video, asks him, "When did you last take blue?" as Peters' head appears to slump forward. Later in the stream, Androgenic asks if Peters wants an "addy," seemingly referring to Adderall, a prescription medication used to treat ADHD.

Then, the livestream abruptly cuts off.

It is not immediately clear which substances Peters consumed prior to the alleged overdose.

Following the incident captured on the livestream, Androgenic addressed the situation on X.

"I hadn’t seen him in this state before and he went from speaking to being fairly unresponsive in mere seconds," Androgenic wrote. "Within a minute we all realised the situation, turned the stream off, picked him up and rushed him to the hospital."

Amid news of the suspected overdose, influencer Woah Vicky, who appeared on Peters' livestream several weeks ago, sent him well wishes on X. "Praying for clav," she wrote.

The incident comes just days after Peters sat down with 60 Minutes Australia for a conversation that aired on April 12. Correspondent Adam Hegarty asked Peters about the “looksmaxxing” community, a controversial sect of the internet populated by young men who strive to maximize their attractiveness in often extreme ways, of which Peters is seen as a leader.