Massive 70+ vehicle pileup shuts I-70 near Eisenhower Tunnel - VIDEO/PHOTO

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A major stretch of Interstate 70 has reopened after a massive multi-vehicle crash involving around 70 vehicles left 19 people injured near the Eisenhower Tunnel.

Authorities said eight of the injured were taken to hospital, including one person in serious condition. No fatalities were reported, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

🚨A major stretch of Interstate 70 has reopened after a massive multi-vehicle crash involving around 70 vehicles left 19 people injured near the Eisenhower Tunnel.



Authorities said eight of the injured were taken to hospital, including one person in serious condition. No… pic.twitter.com/nVwPMYYCdB — News.Az (@news_az) April 15, 2026

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes at around 2:50 p.m., prompting a full closure of the highway for several hours as emergency crews responded and cleared the scene.

At one point, both directions of I-70 were affected, with westbound traffic slowed and partially closed to allow space for emergency operations and medical staging.

Photo: Screenshot

Photo: Screenshot

Photo: Screenshot

Traffic began to move again later in the evening, with all lanes reopening by around 8 p.m.

Officials said the incident followed a series of earlier crashes in the area, with at least five separate accidents reported before the pileup amid difficult weather conditions.

Snowy mountain conditions are believed to have played a key role, with reduced visibility and slippery roads contributing to the chain-reaction crash.

Authorities reminded drivers that Colorado’s chain law remains in effect through May 31, requiring commercial vehicles to carry chains and all vehicles to have appropriate tires for winter driving.

News.Az