Uber plans $10B robotaxi push in major strategy shift

The company is expected to invest heavily in both purchasing thousands of driverless vehicles and taking equity stakes in autonomous driving developers. The move signals Uber’s effort to stay competitive as interest in robotaxi technology accelerates, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Uber has already built partnerships across the industry, including with Baidu, Rivian, and Lucid Group. It aims to position itself as a platform connecting multiple robotaxi operators rather than relying solely on human drivers.

The company has outlined plans to roll out robotaxi services in at least 28 cities by 2028, depending on technological progress and regulatory approvals.

According to estimates cited in the report, Uber could invest over $2.5 billion in equity stakes while spending more than $7.5 billion on building out robotaxi fleets. Many of these agreements are tied to performance milestones set for its partners.

The push comes amid renewed momentum in autonomous driving, with advances in artificial intelligence and growing collaboration between tech firms and automakers raising expectations that driverless taxis could become commercially viable in the coming years.

Uber’s strategy highlights a broader industry shift, as companies race to secure a foothold in what could become a dominant model for urban transportation.