Hyundai partners DEEPX for AI-powered robots

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South Korean AI chip startup DEEPX is expanding its partnership with Hyundai Motor Group to develop a new computing platform for robots powered by generative artificial intelligence.

The collaboration will use DEEPX’s second-generation low-power chips, designed to enable robots to process AI tasks directly on-device without relying on cloud connectivity. The chips are expected to go into mass production next year using advanced 2-nanometer technology, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

DEEPX CEO Lokwon Kim said the new chips are optimized for generative AI, allowing robots to learn from experience and operate more efficiently while reducing energy consumption and overheating—key challenges for humanoid machines.

The company is currently in talks to raise more than 600 billion won ($408 million) ahead of a potential initial public offering in South Korea, as it looks to capitalize on growing demand for AI hardware.

DEEPX, founded by a former Apple engineer, develops neural processing units used in robotics, factories, and autonomous vehicles. Its chips are already deployed in Hyundai’s delivery robots.

Hyundai, which is scaling up its robotics ambitions, plans to build a facility capable of producing up to 30,000 robot units annually by 2028. The partnership with DEEPX is part of a broader strategy to build a global ecosystem of AI computing partners.

The startup also counts Baidu among its customers and is targeting revenue of around $40 million this year as it expands its footprint in the fast-growing AI hardware market.

News.Az