Anthropic draws investor interest at $800B valuation

The AI company, known for developing the Claude model, has received multiple investment offers in recent weeks but has so far resisted launching a new funding round, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Earlier this year, Anthropic raised funding that valued the company at around $380 billion, highlighting the rapid surge in investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence firms.

Demand for its AI products has accelerated sharply in 2026, with annualized revenue reportedly exceeding $30 billion—up significantly from roughly $9 billion at the end of 2025.

The company is also said to be considering an initial public offering as early as this year, though no official timeline has been confirmed.

Anthropic recently unveiled a new model called Mythos, described as its most advanced system yet, particularly in coding and autonomous task execution. Experts say such capabilities could significantly enhance productivity but also raise concerns around cybersecurity risks.

The latest developments underscore the intense competition and soaring valuations across the AI sector, as investors race to back companies leading the next wave of technological innovation.