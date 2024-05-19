Israel strikes back after ten launches from Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel has delivered a retaliation strike on targets in southern Lebanon after about ten launches were made from there, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Throughout the day, approximately 10 launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into the areas of Malkia and Har Dov in northern Israel. No injuries were reported. The IDF struck the sources of the fire," it said, adding that Israeli forces hit a military facility near Maroun El Ras in southern Lebanon when armed radicals were moving in the vicinity.

News.Az