Israel tells Iran, Hezbollah civilian deaths are 'red line'

Israeli authorities have conveyed to Iran and the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah that the deaths of civilians as a result of their attacks will be a red line, Israel’s 12 TV channel reported.

According to it, in this case Israel will respond with a "disproportionate response." In addition, the Israeli authorities are preparing for possible attacks on civilian infrastructure or various facilities abroad. At the same time, so far Israeli intelligence services have not received any information about the preparation of such attacks in other countries.According to the TV channel, the Israeli government expects Hezbollah to strike before Iran does.Tensions in the Middle East escalated following the assassination in Tehran of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian movement Hamas, and the liquidation in Beirut of Hezbollah military chief Fouad Shokr. Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah blamed Israel for the incidents and said they would not leave them unanswered.

News.Az