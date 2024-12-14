Israel targets Syria, escalates airstrikes on Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel continued its strikes on Syria on Saturday morning as part of a wave of attacks on the country following the fall of President Bashar al-Assad, News.az reports citing foreign media .

According to Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the strikes targeted a number of sites in Syria including, Scud ballistic missile warehouses in the Qalamun area, as well as an airport in Suweida and research labs in Masyaf.Syria's transitional government has issued a complaint to the UN over Israel's crossing into Syria, violating a 1974 Disengagement Agreement between the two countries, as well as over Israel's repeated attacks on Syrian territory.In Gaza, Israeli strikes overnight and into the morning have killed at least seven people, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa.The agency reported that strikes on Jabalia killed four people, with two others wounded in another strike. Meanwhile, further strikes near Gaza city killed two people, and one person was killed in shelling in Khan Younis.

News.Az