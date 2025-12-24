Israel to invest $110B to cut reliance on US arms

Israel to invest $110B to cut reliance on US arms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel would invest $110 billion over the next decade to develop its own “independent” arms industry.

Much of the military equipment used by Israel comes from the United States because of the longstanding defence cooperation deal between the key allies, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The country's military resources have been strained in the last two years, with some nations ceasing arms sales to Israel in protest of its genocide in Gaza.

"I approved a total of 350 billion shekels over the coming decade to build an independent arms industry for the State of Israel," Netanyahu told a military ceremony at an air base in southern Israel on Wednesday.

"We want to reduce our dependence on any party, even on friends. The finest minds in our defence industries are hard at work developing weapons systems that will guarantee Israel's advantage on the battlefield of the future."

According to the US Congress, Washington provided $3.3 billion to Israel in military funding and $500 million in missile defence cooperation in 2025.

News.Az