Israel conducts airstrikes on southern Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on Wednesday targeting multiple locations in southern Lebanon.

Missiles struck Wadi al-Numairiyah and Wadi Houmine in the Nabatieh area around 10 a.m., accompanied by intensive drone flights over nearby towns, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

A Lebanese army intelligence source said the strikes hit 11 Hezbollah positions, with about 20 air-to-ground missiles causing significant explosions and material damage. No immediate casualties were reported.

The Israeli military confirmed targeting Hezbollah rocket-launching sites, describing the strikes as destruction of “military buildings and terrorist infrastructure.” The army claimed these sites violated the Israel-Lebanon understandings and pledged to continue removing threats.

The attacks come despite a U.S.- and French-brokered ceasefire in effect since November 27, 2024, which ended months of cross-border clashes linked to the Gaza conflict. Israel has maintained forces at five border positions after the deadline for a full withdrawal expired in February 2025.

Earlier this month, Israel and Lebanon resumed direct talks in Naqoura, focusing on Hezbollah disarmament and the return of residents to border villages.

News.Az