Israel to release over 1,890 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 hostages
Photo: Reuters
Israel will release more than 1,890 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip during the first phase of the deal, the Egyptian foreign ministry said, News.az reports.
"During the 42-day first phase, Hamas will release 33 hostages in exchange for Israel releasing more than 1,890 prisoners," it wrote on its Facebook page (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist). "We reiterate the mediators’ commitment to ensuring the implementation of the agreement on Gaza in three phases in the agreed terms."
"During the 42-day first phase, Hamas will release 33 hostages in exchange for Israel releasing more than 1,890 prisoners," it wrote on its Facebook page (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist). "We reiterate the mediators’ commitment to ensuring the implementation of the agreement on Gaza in three phases in the agreed terms."