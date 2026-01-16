Israel, US sign AI declaration

The State of Israel and the United States signed a Joint Statement in the field of artificial intelligence today in the City of David, Jerusalem, News.Az reports, citing Israel.com.

This follows Israel‘s joining last month of the Pax Silica initiative, which unites leading countries in the field of artificial intelligence. Among the nine leading countries in the field, Israel was chosen to be the first country to sign a joint declaration with the US. The declaration signed today is another step in advancing the State of Israel towards global leadership in the field of artificial intelligence, as part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s flagship goals.

The declaration was signed by the Head of the National Artificial Intelligence Directorate, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Erez Eshel, and the US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, Jake Halberg, in the presence of Foreign Minister G Gideon Sa’ar and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

Foreign Minister G Gideon Sa’ar: “Today – as part of the Pax Silica initiative – Israel and the United States are issuing a joint declaration on the launch of a strategic partnership: in the field of artificial intelligence, research, and critical technologies. This is another milestone in our unbreakable alliance. Under President Trump’s leadership, our relations are at historic highs. I commend Prime Minister Netanyahu for establishing the National Artificial Intelligence Directorate – to address the challenges and opportunities of today and tomorrow. And I wish you, Erez, continued success. Today’s declaration is further proof of the undeniable fact: just as the United States is vital to Israel – Israel is a vital asset and a strategic partner for America and its national security interests. Israel enables America to secure these interests in the dangerous Middle East.”

Head of the National Artificial Intelligence Directorate, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Erez Eshel: “Since the establishment of the National Artificial Intelligence Directorate under the Prime Minister, we have been working diligently to create partnerships with the key countries leading the artificial intelligence industry worldwide, and above all, with our great friend, the United States. As part of this, about a month ago we joined the Pax Silica group of countries, the leading group of countries for the development of safe artificial intelligence. The partnership effort joins the effort to build powerful computing infrastructure and the effort to develop human capital for the artificial intelligence industry in Israel in deep partnership with academia and industry.

I would like to thank the Prime Minister who is working hard to support the Directorate, understanding that leadership in artificial intelligence will determine the national security of the State of Israel.”

US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jake Halberg: “With the launch of Pax Silica, the United States and Israel are uniting our innovation ecosystems to ensure the future is shaped by strong, sovereign allies leading in critical technologies like artificial intelligence and robotics. Standing on the ancient foundations of the City of David, we declare that we are not products of circumstance but creators of history, building together a new era of security and prosperity.”

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee: “I often say that the United States has many friends and allies, but it has only one true partner, and that is Israel. The announcement of the strategic partnership is just the latest example of cooperation between the United States and Israel on the most important and challenging issues of our time – access to critical minerals, supply chain resilience, the development of artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and advanced technologies that will benefit the United States and Israel, and fundamentally change the world.”

Israel and the United States intend to deepen their ongoing alliance by strengthening every link in the technology value chain, from research and development to advanced manufacturing using innovative methods. The partnership will focus on areas of artificial intelligence, new energy sources, advanced computing technologies, space, AI solutions for robotics, and advanced chip manufacturing to strengthen Israel’s position as a central “link” in the emerging supply chain.