Israeli airstrikes on central Gaza Strip kill 8 Palestinians

At least eight Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes early Saturday morning in central Gaza Strip, sources told Anadolu .

A medical source at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah confirmed the fatalities, saying many more who were injured in the attack were rushed to the hospital following the aerial assault.Separately, Israeli forces advanced into the eastern part of the Bureij camp in central Gaza amid heavy gunfire and intense artillery shelling aimed at civilian homes, witnesses said.In the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, an increased movement of Israeli military vehicles was observed in the northwestern areas, accompanied by heavy gunfire targeting the western regions of the camp.Israeli naval forces also shelled the coast of Nuseirat with multiple artillery rounds.In the southern city of Rafah, Israeli warships also fired shells at the city’s coastline, while ground troops continued to shoot at areas west of Rafah.Israel has killed more than 42,000 people in Gaza since a cross-border incursion by Hamas. It killed the group's leader, Yahya Sinwar, earlier this week. Sinwar had taken charge after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh on July 31 in Tehran.

News.Az