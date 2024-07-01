Israeli army releases director of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli army released the director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City on Monday after more than seven months of detention.

#Israel released the director of #Shifa Hospital in the #Gaza Strip from custody along with 54 other detainees



Mohammad Abu #Salmiya was detained on November 23, 2023 during an operation in a hospital complex in the north of the Gaza Strip.



Upon his release on July 1, 2024,… pic.twitter.com/Vz0WQJg1jo — News.Az (@news_az) July 1, 2024

Dr. Mohammed Abu Salmiya was among 50 Palestinians who were released across the eastern border of central and southern Gaza, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.The released individuals were transported to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah and Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.Abu Salmiya was arrested on Nov. 23 along with several medical staff while traveling through Salah al-Din Street from Gaza City to southern areas of the Strip after the Israeli military attacked Al-Shifa Hospital.The release of Abu Salmiya has infuriated ministers in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.In a post on X, Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli described Abu Salmiya's release without compensation as "intolerable.""This decision did not pass either the government or the Cabinet, and whoever is behind it should be held accountable for a negligent and harmful decision to Israel's security,” he added.Meanwhile, Israel’s broadcaster KAN said, quoted the office of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, saying, “The defense minister was unaware of the decision to release the director of Al-Shifa Hospital.”

News.Az