Israeli attack damages Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility

Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) announced on Friday that a section of the Natanz nuclear facility was damaged in an early morning Israeli airstrike. However, it confirmed that there were no casualties or radioactive leaks.

Authorities are still assessing the full extent of the damage, the AEOI said in a statement. It condemned the strike as a clear violation of international law and criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for remaining silent, warning that the agency's inaction could undermine its credibility, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

An emergency meeting of the IAEA's Board of Governors will be convened to address Israel's strikes on Iran, diplomats said on Friday. The decision follows a request made by at least one member state during the board's regular quarterly session.

Israel's military confirmed the strike, saying its air force had conducted a precision-guided attack on the underground sections of the Natanz facility, located in Iran's central province of Isfahan. The site is Iran's largest uranium enrichment plant.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the strike targeted a multi-story underground enrichment hall containing centrifuges, electrical systems, and other critical infrastructure. It added that key components enabling the continued operation and advancement of Iran's alleged nuclear weapons program were also hit.

"The close cooperation between the IDF's Intelligence Directorate and the air force resulted in significant damage to the site," the IDF said.

The strike was part of a broader operation launched by Israel early Friday, which targeted senior Iranian military commanders and multiple military facilities.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the campaign was aimed at crippling Iran's nuclear infrastructure, missile production capabilities, and broader military capacity.

