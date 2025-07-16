Israeli defence minister warns Syrian forces: Withdraw from Druze city

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz says the IDF will continue to strike Syrian government forces unless they withdraw from the Druze-majority city of Sweida, where deadly clashes have been taking place, News.Az reports citing Times of Israel.

“The Syrian regime must leave the Druze in Sweida alone and withdraw its forces. As we have made clear and warned, Israel will not abandon the Druze in Syria and will enforce the demilitarization policy we have decided on,” Katz says in a statement.

“The IDF will continue to strike regime forces until they withdraw from the area, and will soon escalate its response against the regime if the message is not understood,” he adds.

Fresh clashes between Syrian forces and Druze were reported this morning.

News.Az