Israeli drone strike kills seven Palestinians in Gaza City

Medical sources reported that the attack targeted civilians gathered in the courtyard of Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.

At least seven Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Sunday after Israeli forces launched a drone strike in Gaza City, News.Az reports citing the Anadolu.

Witnesses said the strike targeted a group of civilians gathered in the courtyard of Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the city.

Israel has killed nearly 61,900 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

