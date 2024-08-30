Israeli military announces completion of divisional operation in southern Gaza - VIDEO

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has announced the completion of its divisional operation in southern Gaza.

The troops of the 98th Division have completed their divisional operation in the Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah area, after about a month of simultaneous above and underground operational activity, News.Az reports citing Israeli media. IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee has updated local residents that they may return home safely, and that the area is again part of the humanitarian area in Gaza.As part of the operation, Israeli troops eliminated over 250 militants and destroyed dozens of militant infrastructures.The Yahalom Unit, along with the 7th Brigade and the Paratroopers Brigade, located and destroyed 6 underground tunnel routes spanning approximately 6 kilometers. In some of the tunnel routes the troops eliminated terrorists and located terrorist hideouts and weapons.The 7th Brigade operated in the Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah areas, where they located weapons, neutralized dozens of ambushes and destroyed militant compounds.

