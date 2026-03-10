Yandex metrika counter

Israeli strikes reportedly hit nuclear labs in Tehran

Israeli airstrikes targeted nuclear laboratories in Iran’s capital, Tehran, during overnight attacks, according to sources, News.Az reports, citing Israel’s Channel 12.

The Israeli broadcaster informed that facilities linked to Iran’s nuclear program were among the sites struck in the latest wave of attacks.

There has been no immediate comment from Iranian authorities regarding the reported strikes.


By Nijat Babayev

