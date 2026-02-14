Iran, China, Russia continue nuclear coordination

Diplomatic representatives from the three countries gathered in the Austrian capital to review recent developments concerning Iran’s nuclear file, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The discussions were held at the level of their permanent delegations accredited to international organizations based in Vienna.

The consultations centered on ongoing issues linked to Iran’s nuclear activities, with the three sides continuing their coordination within multilateral frameworks operating in Vienna.

“Permanent Missions of #China, #Iran and #Russia held yet another round of trilateral consultations on issues related to the Iranian nuclear programme,” Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, wrote on X.