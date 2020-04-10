Israel’s coronavirus cases top 10,000, with 92 fatalities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of identified coronavirus cases in Israel have risen to 10,095 on Friday, a single day increase of 340 infections which is the lowest figure since the beginning of April, TASS reported.

The death toll in the country now stands at 92, with 13 people dying in the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry reported.

According to the healthcare agency, 164 patients are said to be in critical condition with 125 of them put on ventilators, while 1,061 recovered. The number of newly confirmed cases is decreasing for the third day running.

News.Az

News.Az