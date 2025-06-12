Istanbul hosts Turkic World meeting emphasizing regional unity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Civil society leaders from across the Turkic world convened in Istanbul on Thursday for the Turkic World Consultation Meeting, hosted by Turkey’s Justice and Development (AK) Party.

Speaking at the opening of the meeting, AK Party Deputy Chairman and Head of Relations with Turkic States Kursad Zorlu emphasized that the stability and growing global influence of the Turkic world is a cornerstone of the Turkish government’s foreign policy, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Zorlu said the "Century of Türkiye" vision launched by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reached a new phase with the “Century of the Turkic World.”

He said Turkic states have recently established an organizational model that was once considered unthinkable.

"This is a diplomatic success," he said, adding that at the 2021 Istanbul Summit, heads of state transformed what was once a vague concept into the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

“This is not an ordinary organization,” he said, stressing it reflects shared history and has achieved institutional recognition on the international stage.

Zorlu said cooperation among Turkic states continues in nearly 34 fields, adding that energy, trade, defense, technology, innovation, cultural diplomacy, academic collaboration, and transportation have become priority areas in this new century.

“The Turkic world is not a geographical border but an atlas of hearts,” he said.

He also noted that Türkiye’s recent strides in its national and domestic defense industry have generated strong excitement across the Turkic world.

News.Az