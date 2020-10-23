Italian gov't weighing nationwide lockdown

+ ↺ − 16 px

The rising numbers of coronavirus infections in Italy could prompt the government to implement a nationwide curfew or lockdown, Teletrader reports.

The government will likely put the restrictions in place if it's determined that the existing measures, such as the outdoor mask mandate, are not having enough effect at curbing the pandemic, the newspaper said. In addition, the officials are reportedly working on a list of non-essential activities that could be stopped.

The curfew is expected to be implemented if the curve relating to the number of intensive care patients is not reversed in seven days. It will start at 9 pm. If that measure fails and the number of people needing intensive care reaches 2,300, the government may be forced to place the country into a lockdown.

News.Az

