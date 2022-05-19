Italian PM Draghi to visit Turkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi will pay a visit to Turkiye, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In his speech at the Italian Senate, PM Draghi said he will visit Ankara, Turkiye in early July.

Draghi noted that an Italy-Turkiye summit is scheduled to be held during his visit to Ankara.

According to the premier, the summit, which will focus on prospects for the further development of relations between the two countries, is the first such an event to be held in the last 10 years.

