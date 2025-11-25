European car industry faces ‘irreversible decline,’ Stellantis Chairman warns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Stellantis Chairman John Elkann has warned that Europe’s automotive sector is at risk of an “irreversible decline” unless the European Commission grants manufacturers greater flexibility on emissions targets.

Speaking at an event in Turin, Elkann said automakers have jointly submitted a package of proposals aimed at easing regulatory pressure. According to him, adopting these measures would help the industry remain competitive and avoid long-term stagnation, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Stellantis, one of Europe’s largest carmakers, has repeatedly emphasized the need for regulatory balance as the continent pushes toward a stricter emissions framework and accelerated electric vehicle transition.

