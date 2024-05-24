Italy plans to boost export of agricultural machinery to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy is ready to export advanced agricultural machinery to Azerbaijan, mainly used to reduce the impact of climate change on the agricultural sector, said Fabio Ricci, Deputy General Director of the Italian Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers Federation.

According to him, 13 companies from Italy arrived in Baku on May 14 to participate in the Azerbaijani-Italian business forum and study the local market.Ricci emphasized that Italian companies are exploring business opportunities in Azerbaijan."The main purpose of our participation in exhibitions held in Azerbaijan was to see the equipment used in the agricultural sector. This will allow us to determine the country's demand for equipment in the future," Ricci said.

News.Az