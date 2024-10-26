Italy's Eni and BP resume onshore drilling in Libya after 10-year hiatus, NOC says
Italian energy company Eni and British oil giant BP (NYSE:BP) have resumed exploration in Libya after onshore drilling was halted in 2014, Libya's national oil corporation (NOC) said on Saturday, News.Az reports citing Investing
NOC also said in a statement that Eni had started drilling in an area of Ghadames basin on Saturday.
