Italy's Eni and BP resume onshore drilling in Libya after 10-year hiatus, NOC says

Italian energy company Eni and British oil giant BP (NYSE:BP) have resumed exploration in Libya after onshore drilling was halted in 2014, Libya's national oil corporation (NOC) said on Saturday, News.Az reports citing Investing

NOC also said in a statement that Eni had started drilling in an area of Ghadames basin on Saturday.


