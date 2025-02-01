Italy's GDP projected to rise by 0.4% in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy's GDP is expected to grow by 0.4% in 2025, while the deficit is predicted to rise from 3.3% to 3.6% of GDP. Public debt is also projected to increase by 1.5 percentage points, reaching 138.4% of GDP, according to estimates released on Saturday by the Observatory of Italian Public Finance (OCPI) at Milan's Catholic University.

2024 should end with a real GDP of +0.6/+0.7%, the observatory also said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The report said such figures "will not hinder the respect of European rules", apart from a one-year delay in relation to the EU's budget rules over deficit-reduction parameters under 3% of GDP.

According to initial estimates released by ISTAT on Thursday, Italy's GDP was flat in the fourth quarter of 2024 with respect to the previous three months and up 0.5% compared to the October-December period in 2023.

The national statistics agency said Italy's GDP grew by 0.5% last year with respect to 2023, according to seasonally adjusted and calendar-adjusted data (there were four more working days in 2024 than in 2023).

In September the government gave a non-calendar-adjusted estimate of 1% for Italy's growth in 2024.

News.Az