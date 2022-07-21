Italy's president has dissolved Parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy is set to hold a general election this autumn after President Sergio Mattarella formally dissolved parliament, News.az reports.

The decision came after Prime Minister Mario Draghi handed in his resignation as a result of key right-wing coalition allies boycotting a confidence vote.

Draghi, an economist and former president of the European Central Bank, will remain on to lead a caretaker government.

The elections -- due to take place on 25 September --- will be the second in Italy in four years.

"The government has tendered its resignation [...] I thanked Mario Draghi and the ministers for their commitment over these 18 months," Mattarella said on Thursday at the Quirinale Palace.

News.Az