Jane Street not cooperating with Indian tax probe

U.S.-based trading giant Jane Street is not cooperating with Indian tax authorities in an ongoing investigation.

The statement comes amid a probe by India’s Income Tax Department, which is examining financial documents and activities at Jane Street’s local offices and those of its trading partner, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd (NUVA.NS), News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed that tax officials are reviewing documents and transactions tied to both firms as part of a broader inquiry into potential tax irregularities.

Jane Street, known for its high-frequency trading and global financial operations, has not issued a public response to the allegations.

The lack of cooperation could further escalate tensions between the firm and Indian regulators, who have stepped up scrutiny of multinational financial entities operating within the country.

Further details about the scope of the investigation or specific allegations remain undisclosed.

News.Az