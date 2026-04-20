Slovenia’s PM Golob heads into opposition after coalition collapse

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Robert Golob and his liberal Freedom Movement are set to move into opposition after failing to secure enough support to form a governing coalition following March’s parliamentary election.

The decision signals a likely shift in power toward centre-right parties in Slovenia after weeks of negotiations failed to produce a majority alliance, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Golob’s Freedom Movement won 29 seats in the 90-member parliament, narrowly ahead of the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), led by former prime minister Janez Janša, which secured 28 seats.

Despite being the largest party, neither bloc was able to reach the 46-seat threshold required to form a government without additional partners.

Smaller parties previously aligned with both sides left both camps short of a workable majority, deepening the political deadlock.

After meeting the president, Golob confirmed his party would step back from attempts to form a government and prepare for an opposition role.

His government, formed in 2022, had focused on aligning Slovenia more closely with European Union policies and advancing domestic social reforms.

Janša’s SDS has said it is not currently forming a coalition but remains open to all outcomes, including leading a government or even new elections if necessary.

The party has advocated for tax cuts, reduced public spending, and changes to funding for NGOs and media — policies that contrast with Golob’s reform agenda.

President Nataša Pirc Musar is continuing consultations with party leaders to determine the next steps in forming a government.

Under Slovenia’s constitutional rules, a mandate to form a government is typically granted to any bloc able to secure a parliamentary majority, but no clear coalition has yet emerged.

The outcome leaves Slovenia facing a period of political uncertainty as negotiations continue or new elections become a possible scenario.

News.Az