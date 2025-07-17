Jane’s Addiction bandmates sue each other following onstage fight

+ ↺ − 16 px

Alternative rock band Jane’s Addiction is embroiled in legal battles after an onstage altercation between singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro disrupted their 2024 reunion tour, leading to the cancellation of the remaining dates and shelving a planned new album.

On Wednesday, Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Eric Avery filed a lawsuit against Farrell in Los Angeles Superior Court, seeking at least $10 million. The lawsuit alleges Farrell’s erratic and out-of-control behavior culminated in a physical assault, where he punched Navarro both onstage and backstage, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.



“With a series of swift blows, he single-handedly destroyed the name, reputation, trademark, and viability of the Band and those who built it,” their complaint states.

In response, Farrell and his wife, Etty Lau Farrell, filed a countersuit blaming Navarro, Avery, and Perkins for ongoing bullying and harassment during performances, including deliberately playing their instruments at high volume to drown out Farrell’s vocals.

The Farrells also claim they were assaulted by Navarro and Avery and accuse the other band members of defamation after publicly suggesting Farrell had mental health issues.

Farrell expressed feeling “blindsided” when the rest of the band canceled the final 15 shows of the tour without consulting him, resulting in significant financial losses for all members.

Jane’s Addiction rose to prominence in the late 1980s Los Angeles music scene with their unique fusion of punk, goth, and psychedelic rock, achieving national success with hits like “Jane Says” and “Been Caught Stealing.” They are also credited with founding the influential Lollapalooza festival, which they headlined in its early years.

Though the band disbanded multiple times, the 2024 reunion marked the first time the original lineup had performed together since 2010.

According to the lawsuit filed by Navarro, Perkins, and Avery, Farrell missed all seven rehearsals before the tour and displayed erratic behavior during early shows, including forgetting lyrics, losing his place in songs, and drinking onstage.

The conflict reached a peak on September 13 at Boston’s Leader Bank Pavilion, where an onstage scuffle between Farrell and Navarro was partially caught on video. The footage shows Farrell lunging at Navarro and attempting to strike him, while Navarro tries to defend himself before crew members intervene.

Farrell’s lawsuit argues that Navarro’s onstage provocations and the violent actions by Navarro and Avery backstage were disproportionate responses to a minor physical confrontation initiated by Farrell.

Both lawsuits include claims of assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and breach of contract.

Navarro, Perkins, and Avery lament that the band’s planned revival tour and new album were cut short, stating: “History will remember the Band as suffering a swift and painful death at the hands of Farrell’s unprovoked anger and complete lack of self-control.”

News.Az