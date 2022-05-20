Japan eyes spending $157 billion in ten years to reduce carbon emission

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Japanese government has decided to spend 20 trillion yen (nearly $157 billion) in the next 10 years to build a carbon-free economy in the country, News.Az reports citing The Asahi newspaper.

The newspaper said citing official sources that the decision to allocate 20 trillion yen was announced personally by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a meeting on Thursday at his residence with a group of experts developing a program for the government to transfer the economy to clean energy.

During the meeting, the prime minister confirmed that the implementation of the program to completely stop industrial emissions of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere will require allocations of at least 150 trillion yen (about $ 1.2 trillion) from the government and private business of the country over the next 10 years.

News.Az