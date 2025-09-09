Japan ruling party set to pick new leader next month

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has announced it will elect a new leader on October 4, following the resignation of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The decision was confirmed on Tuesday by the party’s election committee, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The party president could become the next prime minister as the LDP is the largest force in parliament while the opposition remains fragmented.



The party has governed Japan for all but four years since it was launched in 1955.

The head of the election committee, Ichiro Aisawa, said Tuesday a notice would be issued on September 22 and counting of votes would take place following a 12-day campaign period.

The schedule will be formally approved on Wednesday, he said.

Toshimitsu Motegi, a former top diplomat dubbed the "Trump Whisperer" was the first candidate Monday to join the race to be Japan's next leader.

Veteran female nationalist and former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, and current agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi -- the telegenic son of a former prime minister -- are seen among other potential candidates in the race.

Whoever wins will face a host of complex issues including a rapidly ageing population, colossal national debt and a faltering economy plagued by rising inflation.

The election will be open to ordinary members of the LDP.

Shunichi Suzuki, the LDP general affairs chief, said the party must be careful to reflect their voices, given intense public outrage over recent corruption scandals involving lawmakers.

