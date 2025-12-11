Japan suspends hundreds of drivers’ licences for drunk cycling

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japanese authorities have suspended nearly 900 car driving licences after cyclists were caught riding under the influence of alcohol, local media report.

Officials said the offenders were considered “likely to pose a significant danger when driving a car.” The number of suspensions from January to September has risen sharply compared to last year, following the introduction of stricter traffic laws targeting cyclists, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Under new rules introduced in November 2024, cyclists caught drinking can face up to three years in prison or a maximum fine of 500,000 yen ($3,200). The blood-alcohol threshold for punishment was also lowered, with cyclists liable if a breath test detects 0.15 mg per litre or higher. Previously, penalties applied mainly to those unable to operate their bicycles safely.

The law also penalizes those who provide alcohol to cyclists or lend bicycles to intoxicated riders.

“Drunk cycling can lead to serious accidents,” a police official told Yomiuri Shimbun. “I hope everyone will abide by the rule: ‘Don’t drink and ride.’”

Police statistics cited by Mainichi show that over 4,500 people were caught cycling while tipsy between November 2024 and June 2025. Authorities are tightening bicycle regulations as cycling has grown in popularity during the pandemic, but accidents involving cyclists have also increased.

In 2023, over 72,000 bicycle accidents were reported in Japan, accounting for more than 20% of all traffic accidents in the country.

Starting next April, additional rules will penalize cyclists for minor offences such as holding an umbrella while riding, using phones, ignoring traffic lights, or riding without lights at night.

