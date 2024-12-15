Japanese company Space One delays rocket launch once more

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japanese company Space One has decided to delay the launch of the second unit of its Kairos small rocket, initially scheduled for December 15, after another postponement the day before, News.Az reports citing the JapanTimes .

Sunday's postponement was due to strong winds, according to the Tokyo-based company.The Kairos No. 2 unit, carrying five small satellites, was initially slated to be launched Saturday from the firm's Spaceport Kii liftoff site in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture. But the launch was canceled due to strong winds and had been put off to Sunday. On Sunday, the rocket was scheduled to be launched from the site at 11 a.m.Space One is considering rescheduling the launch for Wednesday. It is aiming to successfully put satellites into orbit from the Kairos No. 2 unit, which would be the first such feat in Japan by a rocket developed solely by the private sector.The Kairos No. 2 unit is around 18 meters long and weighs about 23 metric tons, and features three solid-fuel stages and liquid fuel engines. Of the five satellites, one made by Terra Space, based in the city of Kyotanabe, Kyoto Prefecture, includes a statue of Buddha to pray for world peace.The first unit of the Kairos rocket was launched on March 13 this year. But it exploded soon after the liftoff.The explosion came as the rocket's thrust was weaker than expected. The autonomous flight safety system judged that to be an abnormal development and aborted the flight.After investigating the explosion, Space One had made preparations for the launch of the No. 2 unit, including a review of the judgment criteria of the flight safety system.Space One was established in 2018 with investments by entities including Canon Electronics and IHI Aerospace.With a goal to provide services to put small satellites into space using rockets, Space One aims to launch 30 satellites annually in the 2030s.

News.Az