Japanese PM Ishiba dissolves parliament for snap elections

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba dissolved Japan's House of Representatives on Wednesday, paving the way for a general election on October 27.

The move aims to secure a vote of confidence in his leadership, particularly as he seeks to reform his scandal-plagued ruling party, News.Az reports, citing Japanese media.

The dissolution of the 465-member lower house came just eight days after Ishiba took office, making it the fastest in postwar Japan. He fended off last-ditch efforts by the opposition to derail what they saw as his hasty move by submitting a no-confidence motion against the Cabinet.

Official campaigning is set to begin on Oct. 15 for the first lower house election since 2021. Ishiba is scheduled to hold a press conference later in the day.

