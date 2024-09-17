Yandex metrika counter

Japan’s defense budget increased by 19.3% from 2020 to 2024

  • World
  • Share
Japan’s defense budget increased by 19.3% from 2020 to 2024

Despite economic challenges, Japan’s defense budget grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3% from 2020 to 2024, News.Az reports citing Airforce Technology.

A new “Japan Defense Market 2024-2029” report from GlobalData highlights Japan’s response to regional threats through military modernisation and international collaboration.

In the face of rising geopolitical tensions and a weakening Yen, Japan’s defence strategy remains unchanged. Its Ministry of Defense has requested a 17.2% increase in the 2024 budget.

According to a report from GlobalData titled “Japan Defense Market 2024-2029”, Japan’s defence spending has gone from $9.2bn (Y1.3trn) in 2020 to a projected $18.6bn in 2024. This growth shows the country’s need to modernise its military assets in response to threats from neighbouring nations such as North Korea and China.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      