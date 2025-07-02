Jeep once owned by accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann listed on eBay

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Vietnam-era Jeep once owned by accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann is now up for auction on eBay, with proceeds going to his ex-wife, Asa Ellerup.

"If you're a true crime buff," the listing reads, "this Jeep and trailer have quite a history." The 1972 military-style AMC Jeep has drawn nearly 900 views in the past 24 hours and attracted 30 bids, with the price reaching $5,100 by Tuesday afternoon. Bidding is set to end in about six days, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was arrested in July 2023 and charged with the murders of seven women whose remains were found between 1993 and 2011. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The auction’s proceeds will go to Ellerup, confirmed her attorney Robert Macedonio.

