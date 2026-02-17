Yandex metrika counter

Jesse Jackson, US civil rights leader, dies at 84
Jesse Jackson, a celebrated civil rights leader in the United States, died early Tuesday, his family said in a statement, after battling the neurodegenerative disorder Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He was 84 years old.  


