Iraqi election candidate Safaa Al Mashhadani assassinated in Baghdad - VIDEO

Safaa al-Mashhadani, a candidate for Iraq's parliamentary elections and member of Baghdad's Provincial Council, was assassinated in Baghdad's northern Tarmiyah district on October 15, 2025. Photo: Al Bawaba

A Sunni politician and candidate in Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections has been killed in a bomb attack north of Baghdad.

Safaa Al Mashhadani, a member of the Baghdad provincial council who was due to run in the national elections scheduled for next month, had been travelling near the town of Tarmiya when the bomb went off, Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al Mashhadani said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The bomb had been placed under his car, a technique used by militant groups in Iraq in the past, a security official told The National.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Speaker has ordered an investigation.

Mr Al Mashhadani was affiliated to the Siyada Coalition, which is led by Sunni tycoon Khamis Al Khanjar. Mr Al Khanjar enjoys tribal support mainly in Al Anbar and Salaheddin provinces, as well as regional support from countries such as Türkiye and Qatar.

Tarmiya is known for its volatile security situation, with remnants of ISIS still active in remote areas. The militants frequently target security personnel and civilians.

In recent years, Iraq has seen a significant decline in such attacks, a shift largely attributed to improved security and the effective targeting of ISIS by Iraqi security forces backed by the US-led international coalition.

Iraqis will head to the polls on November 11 in their country’s sixth parliamentary elections since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein's regime. These elections are expected to be fiercely contested.

News.Az